Analysts shake off Wix softness

Jefferies raises its Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) target from $165 to $175 after this morning's earnings report.

Analyst Brent Thill cites improved signs of monetization despite the "mild" adds in the quarter and reduced FY outlook.

More action: Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian notes that the subscriber additions of 132K missed the bank's 161K estimate but sees the trends as temporary and offset by the gains in collections.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and $152 price target. WIX has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.