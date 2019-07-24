Freeport-McMoRan posts Q2 loss, cuts full-year cash flow guidance

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -1.1% pre-market after swinging to a Q2 net loss of $0.05/share vs. a $0.59/share profit in the year-earlier period but nevertheless tops Wall Street consensus by a penny.

Q2 revenue fell 31% Y/Y to $3.55B from $5.17B a year ago but matched consensus.

Q2 consolidated copper sales fell 18% Y/Y to 807M lbs. while gold sales sank 72% to 189K oz., but copper sales came in above the company's April guidance of 800M lbs. and gold finished well below guidance of 265K oz.

For the full year, FCX expects consolidated sales of 3.3B lbs. of copper and 800K oz. of gold, including 830M lbs. of copper and 230K oz. of gold anticipated in Q3.

FCX forecasts operating cash flows of $1.9B for FY 2019, below prior guidance of $2.3B, Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and assuming average prices of $2.75/lb. for copper and $1,400/oz. for gold.

FCX expects full-year capex of ~$2.6B, including $1.6B for major mining projects such as underground development activities in the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia and development of the Lone Star copper leach project in Arizona.

FCX says execution of the underground ramp-up at Grasberg is "advancing according to plan and recent milestones are encouraging as we target increasing volumes and cash flows from the Grasberg minerals district."