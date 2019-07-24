Amazon 'destroyed' U.S. retail - Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin tells CNBC the Trump administration examined Peter Thiel's claims that Google (GOOG,GOOGL) -0.8% is working with China in a treasonous fashion.
Mnuchin says the administration is "not aware of Google working with the Chinese govt in any way that raises concerns."
Mnuchin has stronger feelings on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) -1%, supporting the broad tech Justice Department investigation: "I think if you look at Amazon, although there are certain benefits to it, it destroyed the retail industry across the United States so there’s no question they’ve limited competition."
