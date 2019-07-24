Allergan recalls textured breast implants and tissue expanders due to lymphoma risk

As a precaution, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is voluntarily recalling its BIOCELL textured breast implants and tissue expanders worldwide in response to global safety information about the rare risk of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Effective immediately, healthcare providers should not implant the products. Distribution and sales will also cease.

Global regulators, including the FDA, have not recommended the removal or replacement of the products in asymptomatic patients.

The company says the recall does not affect its NATRELLE smooth or MICROCELL breast implants and tissue expanders.