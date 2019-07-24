Popular Inc. Q2 driven by `robust activity' in Puerto Rico

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Q2 net income of $171.1M, or $1.76 per share increased from $167.9M, or $1.69 per share, in Q1 and beat the consensus estimate of $1.56.

"Our results were driven by robust activity in our P.R. (Puerto Rico) business, which showed growth in credit and debit card activity, continued strength in our auto business, and increased mortgage loan originations," said President and CEO Ignacio Alvarez.

Q2 net interest income of $476.3M increased from $471.0M in Q1 and $414.1M in Q2 2018; net interest margin of 4.11% fell from 4.20% in Q1 and 3.81% in Q2 2018.

Total loans held-in-portfolio were $27.01B vs. $26.65B at March 31, 2019.

Total deposits of $42.06B vs. $40.88B at March 31, 2019.

Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio of 2.01% improved from 2.07% in Q1.

Return on average common equity of 12.31% vs. 12.17% in Q1 and 20.84% in Q2 2018.

