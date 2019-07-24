FTC approves $5B Facebook settlement; FB -1.4%

Update with more details from the settlement:

Facebook is required to establish a new board committee devoted only to privacy. Mark Zuckerberg will have to give the FTC a quarterly report about how FB is working to protect user privacy.

Original post: The FTC formally approves a $5B settlement with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) -1.4% over privacy violations, the largest FTC fine against a tech company in history.

The 20-year settlement includes provisions aiming to create some operational distance between FB and founder Mark Zuckerberg's decisions.

The FTC probe began in March 2018 after the Cambridge Analytica breach of 87M Facebook users, which the FTC worried violated a previous agreement requiring FB to provide clear notifications that user data was being shared with third parties.

In other FB news, the company will pay $100M to settle SEC allegations of misleading disclosures about the risks of shared user data.