Chipotle talks avocado inflation

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) execs broke down during the post-earnings conference call the impact of higher avocado prices in Q2.

"We anticipated some of the avocado price increase due to a spike in late March based on higher demand from retailers, prices spiked again in June going to further reduce supply coming from Mexico. This resulted in a roughly 50 basis point greater headwind from avocados during the quarter than we expected," notes Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung.

Avocado prices are expected to remain elevated in July before moderating later in the quarter.

The higher avocado prices could also be a factor for Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Chipotle earnings call transcript