Israel to begin gas exports to Egypt within four months - Reuters

Israel will start exporting natural gas to Egypt within four months, Energy Minister Steinitz says, which would secure the beginning of the $15B export agreement between Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF) and Egypt.

The deal signed early last year will bring natural gas from Israeli offshore fields Tamar and Leviathan into the Egyptian gas grid.

NBL and Delek have agreed to buy into the pipeline to transport the gas supplies, and Delek said technical examination of the pipeline is complete and it expects to close the East Mediterranean Gas Co. deal by Aug. 31.