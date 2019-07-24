Medical Properties Trust gains a bull (updated)

Stifel analyst Chad Vanacore upgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to buy from hold, noting that the REIT has a "long runway for above-average growth."
Points to strong acquisition target pipeline, limited competition, "diversifying portfolio of assets," and a good macro environment.
Calls MPW valuation a "relative bargain."
Boosts price target to $19 from $18.
Before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (3 Buy, 3 Outperform, 5 Hold).
YTD, MPW has risen 9.8% vs. S&P 500 performance of +20%.
