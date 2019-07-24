Antofagasta copper output climbs on flagship mine expansion

Jul. 24, 2019 9:30 AM ETAntofagasta plc (ANFGF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) says Q2 copper production jumped 22% to 198.6K metric tons from 163.2K metric tons in the year-ago quarter, helped by an expansion at its flagship Los Pelambres mine in Chile.
  • The Chilean miner maintains its full-year copper production forecast of 750K-790K metric tons.
  • The company lowers its annual forecast for net cash cost to $1.25/lb. as it expects to benefit from a weaker Chilean peso and higher by-product prices.
  • Antofagasta says Q2 production at Los Pelambres totaled 91.2K metric tons of copper following an expansion project that started in the beginning of the year.
