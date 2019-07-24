Alexion Pharma beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN -2.4% ) Q2 results: Revenues: $1,203.3M (+15.1%); Soliris: $980.8M (+9.2%); Ultomiris: $54.2M; Strensiq: $141.3M (+12.9%); Kanuma: $26.2M (22.4%).

Net Income: $459.8M; EPS: $2.04; Non-GAAP Net Income: $605M (+28.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.64 (+27.5%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $4,750M - 4,800M from $4,675M - 4,750M; SOLIRIS/ULTOMIRIS revenues: $4,095M - 4,130M from $4,020M - 4,070M; EPS: $8.13 - 8.41 from $6.76 - 7.96; Non-GAAP EPS: $9.65 - 9.85 from $9.25 - 9.45.

Previously: Alexion Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.30, beats on revenue (July 24)