Cruise slows down self-driving ride share plan

Self-driving company Cruise postpones a plan to launch an autonomous ride-share service by the end of 2019, saying it will only deploy when it can demonstrate that it will have a net positive impact on safety on our roads.

"We will be significantly increasing our testing and validation miles over the balance of this year, which has the effect of carrying the timing of fully driverless deployment beyond the end of the year. While Cruise is already logging the most miles in a complex environment, having our cars running many more miles on the road will further accelerate our rate of learning and safety validation," notes Cruise's Dan Ammann.

Cruise is a subsidiary of General Motors (NYSE:GM) and has SoftBank Vision Fund and Honda as investors. Cruise's self-driving ride-sharing progress is of interest to Uber (NYSE:UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Waymo (GOOG, [GOOGL]]).