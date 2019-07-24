Deutsche Bank has tools to offset ECB's negative rates, CFO says

Deutsche Bank (DB -1.9% ) CFO James von Moltke told analysts that the bank has tools and "potential offsets" to deal with low rates that aren't yet "baked into our forward planning."

Via Bloomberg's Nicholas Comfort and Steven Arons.

von Moltke notes repricing of balance sheet usage, implementing fees for accounts, passing on negative rates to some clients.

The bank's annual revenue growth target includes ~EUR600M sensitive to interest rates.