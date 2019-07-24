Snap +14% amid higher targets after solid beat

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has charged up 14% out of the market open, following up on an earnings report where it easily cleared Street expectations on all major counts.

Targets are up across the board, and upgrades have come from UBS (to Neutral, from Sell) and Summit Insights (to Buy, from Hold). UBS boosted its target to $16 from $8, while Summit has set a target of $20.

A Street-high target comes from Rosenblatt, which has pegged $21, now implying 25% upside from today's higher price.

BofA Merrill Lynch has boosted its target to $18, and Pivotal Research has raised to $20.50 from $17.25. On lower targets, Nomura has raised to $15 from $10, and Susquehanna has raised to $12.

Overall, the Street rates it a Hold, while Seeking Alpha authors are also Neutral, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript