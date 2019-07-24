Lexaria teams up with Hill Street in CBD-infused consumer products

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) announces a 10-year Joint Manufacturing Partnership (JMP) with Hill Street Beverage Company (OTC:HSEEF) to produce CBD-infused consumer products based on Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology which, it says, enables rapid onset and stronger peak delivery of orally ingested cannabis. The JMP will also produce bulk powder ingredients for sale to other licensed producers.

Under the terms of the deal, Hill Street will pay Lexaria up to $1.8M via the issuance of $800K of its common stock plus up to an additional $500K of its shares for each of the first two international markets they enter. Lexaria, in turn, will issue $250K of its stock to Hill Street.