Stocks slip amid weakness in Boeing, Caterpillar, FAANG stocks

Stocks open with modest losses following disappointing quarterly results from Boeing and Caterpillar and rising regulatory concerns around Big Tech; Dow -0.5% , S&P and Nasdaq both -0.1% .

Shares of Caterpillar ( -4.3% ) are slammed after the Dow component reported weaker than expected earnings and revenue and cut its full-year earnings guidance, and fellow Dow components Visa ( -0.5% ) and Boeing ( -0.5% ) also are lower after their results.

Alphabet ( -0.9% ), Amazon ( -0.7% ) and Facebook ( -1.3% ) are under pressure after the Justice Department said it would conduct a broad antitrust review of market-leading online platforms; on a related note, the FTC confirmed Facebook will pay $5B for its privacy mishaps.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.3% but France's CAC -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.8% .

In the U.S., health care ( -0.9% ) is an early laggard among the S&P sectors while energy ( +0.4% ) and tech ( +0.3% ) outperform.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly higher, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields 2 bps lower to 1.81% and 2.05%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.63.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.5% to $57.07/bbl.

Still ahead: new home sales, EIA petroleum inventories