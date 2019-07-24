Stocks slip amid weakness in Boeing, Caterpillar, FAANG stocks

Stocks open with modest losses following disappointing quarterly results from Boeing and Caterpillar and rising regulatory concerns around Big Tech; Dow -0.5%, S&P and Nasdaq both -0.1%.
Shares of Caterpillar (-4.3%) are slammed after the Dow component reported weaker than expected earnings and revenue and cut its full-year earnings guidance, and fellow Dow components Visa (-0.5%) and Boeing (-0.5%) also are lower after their results.
Alphabet (-0.9%), Amazon (-0.7%) and Facebook (-1.3%) are under pressure after the Justice Department said it would conduct a broad antitrust review of market-leading online platforms; on a related note, the FTC confirmed Facebook will pay $5B for its privacy mishaps.
European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.3% but France's CAC -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.7%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.8%.
In the U.S., health care (-0.9%) is an early laggard among the S&P sectors while energy (+0.4%) and tech (+0.3%) outperform.
U.S. Treasury prices are slightly higher, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields 2 bps lower to 1.81% and 2.05%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.63.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.5% to $57.07/bbl.
Still ahead: new home sales, EIA petroleum inventories
