Owens Corning +5% post Q2 earnings beats

Owens Corning (OC +5.8% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 5.5% Y/Y to $1.92B; and Adj. earnings of $143M (+8.3% Y/Y) or $1.31 per share.

Composites segment sales of $535M (-1% Y/Y); and EBIT as percentage of sales 13% (Flat).

Insulation segment sales of $661M (-3.1% Y/Y); and EBIT as percentage of sales 6% down by 100 bps .

Roofing segment sales of $778M (+18% Y/Y); and EBIT as percentage of sales 19% (flat).

Q2 Gross margin was flat at 22.9%; and operating margin improved by 71 bps to 11.8%.

Q2 Overall Adj. EBIT was $231M (+7.9% Y/Y); and margin improved by 31 bps to 12%.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities YTD was $287M, compared to $306M a year ago; and FCF of $323M, compared to $193M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook: General corporate expenses to be between $125M and $135M (prior $140M to $150M). Capital additions are expected to total ~$475M (prior $500M); and Interest expense is expected to be ~$130M.

