Euronet Worldwide slides 7.7% post Q2 results

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT -7.7% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 11.2% Y/Y to $691.9M, of which EFT Processing was 231.9M (+19% Y/Y); Epay 184M (+11% Y/Y) & Money Transfer of 276.8M (+6% Y/Y).

Transactions: Total were 1.15B (+19% Y/Y); EFT Processing 752M (+11% Y/Y); Epay 369M (+40% Y/Y) & Money Transfer 28.9M (+7% Y/Y).

Adj. Operating margin: Total operating increased 251 bps to 17%; EFT Processing increased 529 bps to 32.4%; Epay declined 24 bps to 9.6% & Money Transfer increased 25 bps to 12.6%.

Adj. EBITDA margin: Total increased 226 bps to 21.7%; EFT Processing increased 454 bps to 40.1%; Epay declined 40 bps to 10.5% & Money Transfer increased 13 bps to 15.7%.

Q2 money transfers grew 8% Y/Y and non-transfer transactions, such as currency exchange and check cashing, grew 4% Y/Y, resulting in total transaction growth of 7% Y/Y.

Cash on hand was $1.56B, total debt was $1.14B, increase in debt was primarily the result of the issuance of €600M senior notes, partially offset by the redemption of the remaining $352.5M principal amount of 1.5% convertible notes.

Q3 Outlook: Adj. EPS ~$2.80.

