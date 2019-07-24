M/I Homes soars 10% after Q2 EPS blows past consensus

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) surges 10% after reporting Q2 adjusted net income of $30.3M, or $1.08 per share, rose from $30.1M, or $1.04 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share earnings beats the average analyst estimate of 84 cents.

Q2 total revenue of $623.7M increased from $558.1M a year ago; beats average analyst estimate of $546.0M.

Q2 new contracts of 1,731 rose from 1,631 in the year-ago quarter.

Delivered 1,538 homes in the quarter, up from 1,409 in the year-ago quarter.

Average home closing price of $389K vs. $387K in Q2 2018.

Cancellation rate of 14%, unchanged Y/Y.

Total backlog of 2,845 units with value of $1.13B, as of June 30, 2019 vs. 2,966 units with a value of $1.17B at June 30, 2018.

Conference call at 4:00 PM ET.

Previously: M/I Homes EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue (July 24)