Post-earnings rally for Grainger despite sales miss

Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is up 5.97% as investors focus on the company's profit view for the full year.

Gross margin came in at 38.7% of sales to just edge the consensus estimate of 38.6% of sales. Operating margin rose 40 bps to 13.0% of sales.

Looking ahead, Grainger expects full-year revenue growth of +2% to +5% vs. prior outlook of +4% to +8.5% and consensus of +4.2%. EPS of $17.10 to $18.70 is anticipated vs. $17.85 consensus.

