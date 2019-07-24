Eni hits gas, condensate at Vietnam offshore prospect

Eni (E) says it made a gas and condensate discovery in its Ken Bau prospect offshore Vietnam with a significant hydrocarbon potential.

The company says exploration well Ken Bau 1X encountered several intervals of gas and condensate sandstone source rocks with a net reservoir thickness in excess of 100 meters.

Eni says it plugged and abandoned the exploration well before reaching target depths due to "technical issues" leaving further target rock for future testing that "could hold significant additional resources."

Eni operates Block 114 with a 50% share, and partner Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) owns the remaining 50%; Eni also operates neighboring Block 116 in the Song Hong basin with a 100% interest.