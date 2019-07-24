More on Arch Coal Q2 earnings

Arch Coal (ARCH +1.9% ) says that Q2 operational performance was led by core Metallurgical segment, which achieved record margins, cost performance and solid shipping volumes,

Thermal operations also contributed meaningful levels of cash flow despite heavy flooding that disrupted rail movements.

Metallurgical segment cash margin per ton improved 25% to $53.8 on average per-ton coking coal price realization of $131.88, +11% Y/Y

Other Thermal segment, volumes increased by 15% sequentially due in part to increased shipments from the West Elk mine, however declined 5% on Y/Y basis; average per-ton realization increased slightly to $39.09, while the average per-ton cost declined by ~5% to $33.62; average per-ton margin increased more than 60% to $5.47.

Arch ended the quarter with ~$508M in liquidity including $395.1M in cash

Arch increased the midpoint of its 2019 coking coal volume guidance by 100,000 tons – to a range of 6.7M - 7.1M tons, while reduced the midpoint of its cost guidance by $0.50 per ton to a range of $61 to $65 per ton.

Expects improved results from the Other Thermal segment in 2H 2019 due to higher shipments at West Elk; the company reiterates its per-ton cost guidance for the segment of $29.00 to $33.00 for FY19

Previously: Arch Coal EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (July 24)