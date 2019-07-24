Evercore Q2 beat driven by advisory fees, commissions

Evercore (EVR +0.5% ) Q2 adjusted net income of $101.0M, or $2.07 per share, rose from $83.2M, or $1.65 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted revenue of $535.8M rose 18% Y/Y and exceeded the consensus estimate of $473.1M.

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak notes that the beat is driven by stronger-than-expected advisory fees, commissions, and other revenue as well as lower-than-expected comp and share count.

Q2 adjusted operating margin of 25.8% increased from 25.5% a year ago.

Chubak notes that EVR's stock performance has lagged recently on concern that deal activity may have slowed in July, but "management commentary cited continued backlog strength and public fee backlog data continues to support a strong 2H19."

Previously: Evercore EPS beats by $0.34, beats on revenue (July 24)