Mettler-Toledo -4% as Spruce Point sees potential 50% share downside

Mettler-Toledo (MTD -3.8% ) slides after short-seller Spruce Point slams the company, saying it finds "strong evidence of aggressive financial, tax and capitalization and inventory accounting policies used to bolster earnings."

Spruce Point says MTD's China business shows "evidence of significant revenue, cash and asset discrepancies," and it sees 30%-50% downside once "investors' dissect Mettler's EPS quality and realize its valuation is extreme."

"Run by secretive management in Switzerland, and with key U.S.-based financial, tax, and audit managers all having worked at current auditor PwC, we worry that adequate, independent questioning of its financial results are lacking," Spruce Point says.