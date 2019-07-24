Principal launches three multi-factor ETFs
Jul. 24, 2019 11:07 AM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG), PLC, PSM, PDEVPFG, PLC, PSM, PDEVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Principal Global Investors, part of Principal Financial Group (PFG -0.5%), expands its factor ETF line with three new multi-factor ETFs:
- Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF's (NASDAQ:PLC) objective is to track the Nasdaq US Large Cap Select Leaders Core Index.
- Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) aims to track the Nasdaq US Small Mid Cap Select Leaders Core Index.
- Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF's (NASDAQ:PDEV) objective is to track the Nasdaq Developed Select Leaders Core Index.
- The multi-factor model seeks to identify equity securities of companies in a specific index that exhibit potential for high degrees of sustainable shareholder yield (value), pricing power (quality growth), and strong momentum.