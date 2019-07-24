Deutsche raises Micron on memory upturn

Deutsche Bank lifts its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) target from $45 to $55 on the belief the memory chip market might be at "the start of an upturn."

Analyst Sidney Ho: "Recent events, including the reprieve of Huawei ban, Japan- Korea trade tensions, and the power outage at Toshiba Memory Corp, should disproportionately benefit MU versus its competitors."

Ho has more confidence that Micron's Q4 will be the cycle's trough.

Firm maintains a Buy rating. Micron has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.