RPC down 7% post Q2 earnings miss

RPC slips (RES -7.1% ) as Q2 earnings came in below expectations.

Sales decline 23% Y/Y to $358.5M primarily due to lower pricing, lower activity levels, and an unfavorable materials mix within pressure pumping

Cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues increased to 74% from 67% due to lower revenues, competitive pricing, and labor cost inefficiencies.

Operating profit fell to $8.4M from $75M last year, net income narrowed down to $6.2M from $59.9M; EBITDA decreased 57% to $51.2M

Average US domestic rig count was 989, -4.8% Y/Y and down 5.2% sequentially

The company expects drilling and completion activities to decline during the second half of 2019

