Trivago -4.7% post Q2 results

Trivago (TRVG -4.7% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 4.9% Y/Y to €223.4M.

Consolidated ROAS improved 1,950 bps to 129.6%.

Consolidated Revenue per Qualified Referral improved significantly, reaching €1.67, up 28% Y/Y.

The number of Qualified Referrals decreased 26% Y/Y to 131.3M.

Adj. EBITDA was €18.5M, compared to an adj. EBITDA loss of €17.7M Y/Y.

As of June 30, 2019, it offered access to more than 3M hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries, including over 1.8M units of alternative accommodation.

The advertising bidding dynamics on our marketplace in Q2 were stable Y/Y, as reflected in broadly stable levels of commercialization.

2019 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA to be between €60-80M.

