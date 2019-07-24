More on Valmont Industries Q2 results; shares +4%; lowers FY19 guidance

Valmont Industries (VMI +4.9% ) reports Q2 net sales grew 2.7% Y/Y to $700.87M, lower sales in Irrigation, coupled with lower profitability in the international portion of Utility business, led to overall results that were below expectations.

Sales by segments: Engineered Support Structures $258.75M (+3.2% Y/Y); Utility Support Structures $209.83M (+6.1% Y/Y); Coatings $98.4M (+7.5% Y/Y); Infrastructure products $566.9M (+5% Y/Y); and Irrigation $155.2M (-4.8% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin expanded by 10 bps to 25.7%; Operating margin declined by 24 bps to 9.1%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 30 bps to 10.4%.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $105M.

Net cash flows from operating activities YTD was $114.44M, compared to $53.66M a year ago.

Company repurchased 236,300 shares of company stock for $28.9M, at an average price of $122.41 per share.

FY19 Outlook, lowered: EPS $8.10 - $8.70 (prior $8.30 - $8.90); Revenue growth 6% - 7% (prior 7% - 8%); operating margin improvement of 10 - 40 bps (prior 20 - 50 bps); effective tax rate ~25%; and Capex $90M to $100M.

