JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) closes its acquisition of InstaMed, a healthcare payments firm.

The deal help InstaMed deliver innovative products using the scale and strength of JPMorgan Chase and its payment capabilities, the bank says.

“The healthcare payments space is poised for disruption,” said Stuart Hanson, head of Healthcare Payments, JPMorgan Chase. “Together with InstaMed, we are able to design and deliver the future of healthcare payments to providers, payers, and consumers."

