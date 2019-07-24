DelMar up 57% on start of new arm of VAL-083 study

Thinly traded nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI +56.9%) is up on a healthy 35x surge in volume following its announcement that the first patient has been dosed in the adjuvant arm (before maintenance treatment with chemo agent temozolomide) of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug VAL-083 in patients with MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a type of brain cancer resistant to temozolomide.
The arm will enroll up to 24 newly diagnosed patients who have undergone surgery and chemoradiation with temozolomide (TMZ), but will receive VAL-083 instead of standard-of-care TMZ for adjuvant therapy.
Orphan Drug-tagged VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol) is a small molecule chemotherapeutic, specifically, a bifunctional alkylating agent.
