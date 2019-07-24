Vodafone, O2 set 5G equipment-sharing deal

Vodafone (VOD +1.4% ) and O2 (TEF +0.1% ) have agreed to share 5G active equipment in order to accelerate deployment of the next-gen standard in the United Kingdom.

The two have also agreed to greater 5G network autonomy on about 2,700 sites in 23 larger cities, added to a similar move announced last year for London.

That brings the number of autonomous sites to 25%, giving both parties more flexibility on service and deployment as each can install its own radio equipment, backhaul and power while still sharing the physical elements like the mast.

Cornerstone, the 50/50 joint venture that owns and manages the two companies' passive tower infrastructure, will take an additional role in deploying the networks. And the companies will now explore potential monetization for Cornerstone.