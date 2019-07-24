Merck's islatravir shows positive action in mid-stage HIV study

Results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Merck's (MRK -0.4%) islatravir (MK-8591) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection showed a sustained treatment benefit. The results were presented at the International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science in Mexico City.
The study assessed three oral once-daily doses of islatravir, combined with lamivudine, for 24 weeks, then an additional 24 weeks combined with doravirine (PIFELTRO), compared to DELSTRIGO (doravirine/lamivudine/TDF) in antiretroviral therapy-naive HIV-1-positive adults.
At week 48, a similar proportion of patients receiving islatravir and doravine experienced reductions in HIV-1 RNA levels below 50 copies/mL compared to those receiving DELSTRIGO.
Islatravir is a nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor (NRTTI).
Phase 3 studies are next up.
