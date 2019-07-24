NextEra Energy sees full-year adjusted EPS near top of 6%-8% CAGR view
Jul. 24, 2019 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
- NextEra Energy (NEE -0.2%) is little changed after Q2 earnings and revenues top analyst expectations and the company reaffirms its full-year outlook.
- NEE says Q2 net income at its Florida Power & Light unit rose 6% Y/Y to $663M, or $1.37/share, from $626M, or $1.32/share, a year ago, while net income attributable to NextEra Energy Resources rose 2.5x Y/Y to $661M, or $1.37/share, from $260M, or $0.52/share, in the prior-year quarter.
- For FY 2019, NEE continues to expect adjusted EPS to come in at or near the top of its previously disclosed compound annual growth rate of 6%-8%, off the 2018 base of $7.70/share.
- NEE also continues to expect to grow 6%-8% off 2021 adjusted EPS, translating to a range of $10.00-$10.75/share.