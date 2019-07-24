MarketAxess slumps 9.1% after Q2 fails to impress

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) drops 9.1% after Q2 earnings and revenue didn't rise as much as analysts were hoping.

EPS of $1.27 missed the average analyst estimate of $1.32; compares with $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net income of $48.1M rose 19% Y/Y.

Q2 total revenue of $125.5M trailed the consensus estimate of $126.1M; increased 17% Y/Y.