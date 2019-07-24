Boeing could cut, shut down 737 output if return to service delayed, CEO says

Boeing (BA -2.5% ) shares sink to lows of the day after CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company will not rule out further reducing or temporarily shutting down production of the 737 MAX aircraft if estimates on the timing of a return to service need to be revised.

"Should our estimate of the anticipated return to service change, we might need to consider possible further rate reductions or other options including a temporary shutdown of the MAX production," Muilenburg said during today's earnings conference call.

Boeing estimates the return to service would begin early in Q4 and based on this forecast plans to maintain production at 42 per month, rising to the original goal of 57 a month in 2020, but the company would continue to assess those plans, the CEO said.

BA shares already were lower after reporting its biggest loss in decades in the wake of the grounding of the 737 MAX planes after two deadly crashes.