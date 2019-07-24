Chipotle takes dig at Beyond Meat

Chipotle (CMG +5.9% ) CEO Brian Niccol says in an interview with Bloomberg that alternative meat products from Beyond Meat (BYND +2.9% ) are too processed to be included on the restaurant chain's menu.

Niccol says if Beyond Meat could match its "food with integrity" principle it would consider talking again to the company.

In response, Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown fires back by inviting comparisons of food processing facilities, noting meat producers are worse.

Earlier today, a breakfast sandwich partnership between Beyond Meat and Dunkin' Brands was revealed to add to BYND's growing restaurant presence.