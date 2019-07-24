WesBanco to acquire Old Line Bancshares for $500M

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to acquire Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) for ~$500M or $29.22/share, based on WesBanco's closing stock price of $37.25 as of July 22, 2019.

Each Old Line Bancshares shareholder will receive 0.7844 of WesBanco common stock

Excluding certain merger-related charges, the transaction is anticipated to be 4.3% accretive to earnings in 2020, and 6.2% accretive to earnings in 2021.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the next two to three quarters.

WSBC is -7.429% to $34.89; OLBK +3.5% to $27.00

Source: Press Release