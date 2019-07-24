Constellium jumps 10% post Q2 results; raises FY19 adj. EBITDA guidance

Constellium (CSTM +10.5% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 4.8% Y/Y to €1.54B, reflecting improved price and mix and the consolidation of Bowling Green.

Reports Q2 shipments of 413k metric ton an increase of 4% Y/Y, reflecting higher shipments in the Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products segment, and consolidation of Bowling Green.

Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products sales €821M (+2% Y/Y); shipments 284k (+7% Y/Y) metric tons; and Adj. EBITDA €79M (+6% Y/Y).

Aerospace and Transportation sales €383M (+8% Y/Y); shipments 63k (-2% Y/Y) metric ton; and Adj. EBITDA €64M (+38% Y/Y).

Automotive Structures and Industry sales €347M (+6% Y/Y); shipments 66k (+1% Y/Y) metric tons; Adj. EBITDA €30M (-25% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin was flat at 11.8%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA of €167M (+8% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA per metric ton of €403.

Net cash flows from operating activities for the quarter was €128M, compared to €18M a year ago; and FCF of €53M.

FY19 Guidance, raised: Adj. EBITDA guidance growth in range of 13% to 15% (prior 8%-10%) and Free Cash Flow €125M to €175M.

