Dow falls, Nasdaq rises on mixed earnings, focus on tech

Stocks waver as investors sort through less-than-stellar economic reports, a mixed bag of Q2 corporate earnings, and the U.S. government's antitrust focus on Big Tech.

The Nasdaq rises 0.2% , the S&P is roughly flat, and the Dow falls 0.5% , weighed down by Caterpillar ( -3.1% ), Boeing ( -2.6% ), and UnitedHealth ( -1.5% ).

By S&P 500 sector, energy ( +0.6% ) and industrials ( +0.3% ) outperform the broader market, while health care ( -0.6% ), consumer staples ( -0.5% ), and utilities ( -0.5% ) lag.

Crude oil rises 0.3% to $56.95 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.052%.

Dollar Index is roughly flat at 97.66.