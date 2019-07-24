Dow falls, Nasdaq rises on mixed earnings, focus on tech

Stocks waver as investors sort through less-than-stellar economic reports, a mixed bag of Q2 corporate earnings, and the U.S. government's antitrust focus on Big Tech.
The Nasdaq rises 0.2%, the S&P is roughly flat, and the Dow falls 0.5%, weighed down by Caterpillar (-3.1%), Boeing (-2.6%), and UnitedHealth (-1.5%).
By S&P 500 sector, energy (+0.6%) and industrials (+0.3%) outperform the broader market, while health care (-0.6%), consumer staples (-0.5%), and utilities (-0.5%) lag.
Crude oil rises 0.3% to $56.95 per barrel.
10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.052%.
Dollar Index is roughly flat at 97.66.
