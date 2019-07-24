Enbridge pipeline faces Wisconsin tribe lawsuit seeking removal

Members of the Bad River Band of the Chippewa tribe in northern Wisconsin have filed a federal lawsuit to try to force Enbridge (ENB -0.8% ) to remove sections of the Line 5 pipeline that runs across their reservation.

The tribe argues ENB's easements for the line expired in 2013 but the company nevertheless has continued to pump oil and gas through Line 5 across the reservation.

The lawsuit also contends the threat of a rupture is growing, claiming the Bad River is eroding the earth around part of the pipeline and could soon carve a new channel across the pipeline's route, washing away the soil that covers and supports it.

The lawsuit goes on to allege corrosion and defects in Line 5's materials and installation become more apparent as the 66-year old pipeline ages.