Netflix adds mobile-only plan in India
Jul. 24, 2019 12:07 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) +2.4% adds a Rs 199 ($2.80) per month mobile-only subscription plan in India.
- Under the plan, users can only watch on one device and one concurrent stream with standard definition viewing.
- Netflix started testing lower-cost subscription plans in India and other Asian markets last year, which also included a weekly plan.
- NFLX officials say there aren't plans to expand the $2.80/month subscription to other markets and that the weekly plan idea was scrapped.
- According to its recent earnings report, NFLX added 2.7M new subscribers in the quarter, missing the 5.1M the company projected earlier this year. The company said then the mobile-only plan would launch in Q3, but the offering is already live.
- The cheaper plan could help Netflix gain a stronger foothold in the mobile-centric Indian market where Disney-owned Hotstar dominates with its $14.50/year plan, which has helped attract over 300M users.