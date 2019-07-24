Netflix adds mobile-only plan in India

Jul. 24, 2019 12:07 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) +2.4% adds a Rs 199 ($2.80) per month mobile-only subscription plan in India.
  • Under the plan, users can only watch on one device and one concurrent stream with standard definition viewing.
  • Netflix started testing lower-cost subscription plans in India and other Asian markets last year, which also included a weekly plan.
  • NFLX officials say there aren't plans to expand the $2.80/month subscription to other markets and that the weekly plan idea was scrapped.
  • According to its recent earnings report, NFLX added 2.7M new subscribers in the quarter, missing the 5.1M the company projected earlier this year. The company said then the mobile-only plan would launch in Q3, but the offering is already live.
  • The cheaper plan could help Netflix gain a stronger foothold in the mobile-centric Indian market where Disney-owned Hotstar dominates with its $14.50/year plan, which has helped attract over 300M users.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.