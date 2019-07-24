Teledyne Technologies up 7% on Q2 earnings beat; raises FY19 EPS guidance

Teledyne Technologies (TDY +7.8% ) reports sales increase of 6.8% Y/Y to $782M,reflecting sales increase in every segment.

Sales by segments: Instrumentation $264.1M (+0.6% Y/Y); Digital Imaging $251.3M (+11.5% Y/Y); Aerospace and Defense Electronics $191M (+10.1% Y/Y); and Engineered Systems $75.6M (+6.3% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating margin improved by 165 bps to 16.9%.

SG&A expenses were $186.5M (+7.2% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 23.8% up by 10 bps.

Cash provided by operating activities $83.2M, compared to $107.9M a year ago; and FCF was $65.1M.

3Q19 Outlook: GAAP EPS in the range of $2.50 to $2.55.

FY19 Outlook, raised: GAAP EPS in range of $9.86 to $9.96 (prior $9.45 to $9.55).

Previously: Teledyne EPS beats by $0.38, revenue in-line (July 24)