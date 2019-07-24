California governor asks PG&E judge to delay creditors' bid
- California Gov. Newsom will ask a U.S. bankruptcy judge to delay for two weeks a bondholder request to end PG&E's (PCG +0.4%) exclusive control over its reorganization.
- Newsom's office will request the judge to delay issuing an order to allow time to develop a new process for submitting restructuring proposals to the court, according to advisors, and the administration will support giving PG&E time to develop its own plan for emerging from bankruptcy.
- The governor's proposal comes as PG&E’s creditors fight for control of the company, and is set to present arguments today at a court hearing in San Francisco to terminate PG&E's exclusivity so it can offer its own proposal.