California governor asks PG&E judge to delay creditors' bid

Jul. 24, 2019 12:18 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • California Gov. Newsom will ask a U.S. bankruptcy judge to delay for two weeks a bondholder request to end PG&E's (PCG +0.4%) exclusive control over its reorganization.
  • Newsom's office will request the judge to delay issuing an order to allow time to develop a new process for submitting restructuring proposals to the court, according to advisors, and the administration will support giving PG&E time to develop its own plan for emerging from bankruptcy.
  • The governor's proposal comes as PG&E’s creditors fight for control of the company, and is set to present arguments today at a court hearing in San Francisco to terminate PG&E's exclusivity so it can offer its own proposal.
