BOK Financial +7.4% after big Q2 beat

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) advances 7.4% after Q2 net income of $137.6M, or $1.93 per share, rises 24% from Q1 and 20% from the year-ago quarter.

Exceeds EPS consensus estimate of $1.81.

Q2 fees and commissions revenue of $176.1M rose 9.7% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y.

Q2 net interest margin of 3.30% was flat vs. Q1; recovery of foregone interest and an increase in loan discount accretion added 10 basis points to NIM in Q2.

Outstanding loans at June 30, 2019 of $22.3B were up $497M from March 31, 2019, due to growth in commercial and commercial real estate balances.

Period-end deposits of $25.3B at June 30, 2019 fell $27M from March 31, 2019.

Sees mid single-digit loan growth with strength in energy, healthcare, and general C&I.

Expects lower interest rates to continue to pressure net interest margin.

