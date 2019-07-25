Editas launches first in-human study of CRISPR gene therapy for rare eye disorder

Recruitment is underway in an open-label ascending dose Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Editas Medicine's (EDIT +1.2%) CRISPR gene therapy AGN-15187 (EDIT-101) in patients with a rare inherited eye disorder called Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10) characterized by severe visual impairment.
LCA10 is caused by mutation in a gene called CEP290. AGN-15187 is designed to eliminate this mutation.
The estimated completion date is March 2024.
Alliance partner Allergan (AGN -0.3%) has the option to in-license development and commercialization rights to the AGN-15187 (EDIT-101) and up to four additional programs in ocular diseases under their March 2017 agreement.
Shares are up 1% premarket.
