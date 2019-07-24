Caterpillar's global retail machine sales growth slowed in June
Jul. 24, 2019 12:30 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)CATBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Caterpillar (CAT -4.1%) reports global retail sales of machines rose 4% for the three-month rolling period ending in June, below a 6% rise in May and a 7% increase in April.
- CAT says North America retail machine sales jumped 12% in June vs. a 15% gain in May, while Asia/Pacific sales fell 5% in June from a 4% drop in May.
- Global sales in resource industries rose 23% in June vs. 21% growth in May, while construction industries sales were unchanged in June after rising 2% in May.
- Within energy and transportation, CAT says total sales rose 3% in June vs. a 1% gain in May, but oil and gas sales fell 7% in June after declining 13% in May.