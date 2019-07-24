VF Corp bid down despite earnings beat

VF Corp (VFC -1.2% ) is being sized up by investors after posting a strong quarter for the Vans business and a 120 basis point increase in gross margin during the quarter.

Looking ahead, VF expects FY20 revenue of ~$11.8B vs. $11.81B consensus and $11.7B to $11.8B prior view. EPS of $3.32 to $3.35 is anticipated vs. $3.36 consensus and $3.30 to $3.35 prior view.

Shares of VFC went into the earnings report up 30% YTD.

Previously: V.F. Corp EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 24)