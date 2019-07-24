Three Mile Island nuclear reactor set to be sold, dismantled

An energy services company that specializes in decommissioning and dismantling nuclear reactors says it is in talks with FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) subsidiary GPU Nuclear to acquire the Three Mile Island Unit 2 reactor in Pennsylvania.

The reactor has been shut since 1979, when a pump failure triggered an emergency shutdown that resulted in a partial meltdown and a radiation leak.

The deal would need approval by the Nuclear Reglatory Commission and does not include Unit 1, which Exelon (NYSE:EXC) plans to shut down by the end of September.

Unit 2 decommissioning costs, which FE has estimated at $1.26B, would be paid out of a trust fund.