3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 24, 2019 5:30 PM ET3M Company (MMM)MMMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (-20.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.1B (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, mmm has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.